Weird News

S. Carolina man: McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 7, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 7, 2019 8:11 pm

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP)  A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald's on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

Brown now believes "extra lemon" was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was "high as a kite."

Brown says he'd never had marijuana, so he didn't recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn't specify which McDonald's Brown had gone to.

A representative for McDonald's said the company is "fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim."

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

More In Weird News

Weird News
S. Carolina man: McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside
Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets
Weird News
Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets
Weird News
College grad says she found secret message in classic poem

Most Read

1
Bond increased to $600k for man accused of violating order of protection for teen who drowned
Bond increased to $600k for man accused of violating order of protection for teen who drowned
2
QHS scholarship endowed to honor Dooley
QHS scholarship endowed to honor Dooley
3
Officials hope new Blessing-Rieman campus will lead to higher enrollment
Officials hope new Blessing-Rieman campus will lead to higher enrollment
4
DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 7, 2019
DAILY BLOTTER: Nov. 7, 2019
5
'Veterans Bricks' ceremony in Palmyra to honor 12 more local veterans
'Veterans Bricks' ceremony in Palmyra to honor 12 more local veterans
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 