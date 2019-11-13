Weird News

Hawaii man proposes to girlfriend while surfing

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 13, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 13, 2019 5:50 pm

HONOLULU (AP)  A Hawaii man was surfing with his girlfriend when  instead of hanging 10  he knelt down on one knee on his board and proposed.

Hawaii News Now reported that Lauren Oiye said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean.

Multiple photographers nearby captured the Sunday moment.

Luckily, he had a spare.

Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queens Beach in Waikiki, where the two met years before.

Details about the rings were not released.

___

Information from: KHNL-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

 

 

More In Weird News

Hawaii man proposes to girlfriend while surfing
Weird News
Hawaii man proposes to girlfriend while surfing
Beer insulting California utility PG&E brews backlash
Weird News
Beer insulting California utility PG&E brews backlash
Weird News
Seismologists measure shake from fans at MLS championship

Most Read

1
2-cent food and beverage tax proposal faces opposition
2
Quincy man accused of stealing from employer
Quincy man accused of stealing from employer
3
Three governmental bodies looking at developing riverfront master plan
4
Wood named Livestock Person of the Year
5
Gavin retrial pushed back to January
Gavin retrial pushed back to January
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 