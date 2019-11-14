National News

Penn cancels women’s volleyball season over ‘vulgar’ posters

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 14, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 14, 2019 9:15 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP)  The University of Pennsylvania has canceled the remainder of their womens volleyball season after discovering what the university calls offensive posters in the teams locker room.

The university announced the decision to cancel the Quakers season in a press release on their website Wednesday.

The university says vulgar posters were found in teams locker room earlier this week. The release did not disclose the content of the posters.

The Ivy League schools director of athletics and recreation, M. Grace Calhoun, said the student-athletes behavior is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Officials say the issue has been referred to the schools administration for further review.

The team will not be traveling to their final two contests of the season against Yale and Brown this weekend.

