CLAYTON, Ill. — The 152nd Adams-Brown County Old Settlers will be held Saturday and Sunday in Clayton Ball Park.
Saturday's events include the parade at 10 a.m., kids games at 11 a.m., a greased pig contest and UPA tractor pull at noon, a bags tournament at 2 p.m., a fried chicken and ham dinner at 5 p.m. with the welcome and the blessing at 5:30 p.m. and the kids bike drawing at 8 p.m. The Little Miss and Mister Contest starts at 6 p.m., and Heresay Band performs at 7 p.m. The fireworks display starts at dusk.
A craft and vendor show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..
Sunday features the Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m., the community church service at 10 a.m., the Shine and Show Car Show at 11 a.m., an antique tractor pull at noon, the Melissa Parn Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, the baby/toddler contest at 2 p.m. and human foosball at 5 p.m.
The short order stand will open each day at 11 a.m.