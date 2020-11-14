Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by windy conditions and a few showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by windy conditions and a few showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.