QUINCY — A woman in her 90s is the 35th COVID-19-related death in Adams County.
The Adams County Health Department reported the woman’s death on Saturday, along with 49 new COVID-19 cases.
The county continues to see an increase in hospitalizations. There are 78 people in their 40s to 90s hospitalized in the county, with 13 in the intensive care unit.
Adams County has reported a total of 3,457 COVID-19 cases, with 988 active.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 19.55%.
Hancock County reported 31 new cases. A total of 749 have been reported, with 377 active cases. Fifteen people remain hospitalized.
In Brown County, 12 new cases were reported since Thursday. The county has reported a total of 211 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 72 active.
In Missouri, the Scotland County Health Department reported nine additional COVID-19 cases. The county has reported a total of 147 cases, with 34 active. One person remains hospitalized.
The Lewis County Health Department reported three new cases, bringing the county’s total to 477. There are 88 active cases in the county.