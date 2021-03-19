QUINCY — The hit History Channel show “American Pickers” is returning to the area in May, and producers are looking for leads to private collections.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking,” following professional pickers as they hunt for valuable antiques that may be available for sale. Producers for the show say the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics and are always excited to find large, unique collections and learn the stories behind them.
The show’s production company, Cineflix Productions, notes that filming will follow state and CDC guidelines for safe filming in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While filming is scheduled in Illinois for May, shooting could be rescheduled if the situation requires.
For anyone that has or knows of a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques (no stores, malls, flea markets, or similar settings that are open to the public) that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, producers ask that you send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection, along with photos, to them at americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).