• Alibi Bar
500 York, 217-214-2080.
Open all day. Hip Hop performance by GP Gotit 9 p.m.-12 a.m. $15 cover at the door,
• The Complex Nightclub
906 Hampshire, 217-316-3988.
Doors open at 9 p.m. $7 cover for stage entertainers and DJ.
• Dunnbelly Bar and Bistro
4403 Broadway, 217-209-3775.
Special New Year's Eve menu. Crab bisque soup, peppercorn filet, lobster ravioli.
• Eagle's Club
3737 N. Fifth, 217-222-0535.
Doors open at 6 p.m. $15 at the door. Soups and appetizers included. Hearsay Band 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• The Fuzzy Bubbler
111 Jail Alley, 573-340-3204.
Hair of the Dog brunch New Year's Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Just One More Bar and Grill
601 Payson Ave., 217-214-8989.
The Trixx Band 8:30 p.m.-midnight. No cover.
• The Maine Course
626 Maine, 217-222-6244.
New Year's Eve tastings Dec. 30 and 31. Call for reservations.
• The Patio
401 Jersey, 217-222-1281.
Special holiday menu featuring oysters on the half shell, filet mignon, prime rib, molten lava cake and the famous grasshopper ice cream drink. 4-9 p.m.
• Port's Place
510 Jersey, 217-221-9609.
Dance Party, free photo booth, free champagne toast and giveaways. 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
• Quincy Axe Co.
625 Maine, 217-214-6883.
New Year's Eve 5-10 p.m.
• Quincy Brewing Co.
110 N. Sixth, 217-214-5512.
Special New Year's Eve hours. 3-10 p.m.
• The Ratskeller
929 York Street (cellar door), 217-242-9567.
Parker Campbell live 8-10 p.m., New Year's Eve celebration. No cover.
• Scottie's Fun Spot
8000 Broadway, 217-222-3868.
Daytime Kids New Year's Eve party 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Tangerine Bowl
3530 Maine, 217-222-8262.
Special New Year's Eve hours 9 a.m.-1 a.m. New Year's Day hours noon-1 a.m.
• Tony's Too
4821 Oak Street, 217-641-2300.
New Year's Eve Buffet 5-8 p.m. New Year's Day 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with regular restaurant menu.
— Compiled by the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
