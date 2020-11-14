QUINCY — Two local art organizations announced changes to their operations because of the climb of COVID-19 cases throughout the region.
Quincy Community Theatre announced that it would postpone ticket sales for "A Christmas Carol."
The organization said it was working with the publishing house to secure video rights, which would enable it to offer a streaming option should in-person performances be canceled.
Several new policies and procedures, including a limited audience, requiring face masks for the audience, social distancing and temperature checks, were going to be part of the return of live theater.
The Quincy Art Center announced Friday that it would close its building to the public for three weeks, and staff would work from home.
The Art Center said all virtual art classes would continue as scheduled, but in-person after-school art clubs would be canceled for the remainder of the semester.
Winners of the 2020 Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase Award will be announced on the Art Center's website on Friday, with the showcase being posted online soon after winners are announced.
The Art Center said it would announce a reopening date as soon as possible.