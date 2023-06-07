QUINCY — Arts Quincy plans family arts events in June and July at Jackson-Lincoln Pool.
Events will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 and Tuesday, July 11.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Arts Quincy plans family arts events in June and July at Jackson-Lincoln Pool.
Events will take place 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 and Tuesday, July 11.
“We’re thrilled to announce the return of these summertime arts events that are free and accessible to the whole community,” Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said.
“We hope whole families will join us and not only participate in watching the entertainment but also learn a little more about what Quincy’s fine arts community has to offer students and families.”
Tuesday’s event kicks off summer with arts activities, a “walking taco” meal provided by Blessing Health System, ice cream treats from Kohl Wholesale, health information and a showing of the Disney movie “Encanto” on an LED stadium-style screen.
Tables will be available, but those attending are encouraged to bring a chair and/or blanket.
While the movie plays, families can visit arts organization booths to make crafts and learn more about available programming for kids. Participating organizations include the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, Quincy Children’s Museum, Quincy Public Library and the Art Center.
“At Blessing Heath, we see our patients in their entirety including body, mind and spirit,” President and Chief Executive Officer Maureen Kahn said. “The arts move people in the same way through body, mind and spirit, so our partnership with Arts Quincy is a natural one for us.”
The July 11 program focuses on movement and the arts. Opening act the Beat Arts Academy performs at 6 p.m. followed by the Okra Dance Company at 6:30 p.m.
Okra Dance Company members use movement, rhythm, song and storytelling to honor and celebrate community traditions and innovations from around the world, and in particular those of the people of the Black African diaspora.
The show “Roots to Rap: Evolution of American Rhythm” highlights a 400-year journey through American cultural history in just 45 minutes to explore the ideas and innovators that created the blues, jazz, rock and roll, hip-hop and other uniquely American forms of music and dance.
The programs are made possible through robust community collaboration and funding through Arts Quincy, J.W. Gardner II Foundation, Blessing Health System and the Illinois Arts Council.
More information is available from Arts Quincy at office@artsquincy.org or 217-222-3432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.