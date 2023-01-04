QUINCY — Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert plans to take her message of arts and economic development on the road.
Sievert will travel to at least five, and up to seven, communities this year as part of the brand-new roster of the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau.
Her presentation, “Storytelling for Civic Pride” explores how public spaces, art and history can tell a community’s story.
Sievert draws on her work to help bring eight sculptures and three murals to Quincy to give people tools to make the investment matter “economically” to their own town.
“I want to make the case that investing in arts, humanities and culture isn’t just a feel good sport. It’s an economic imperative if you want to attract workers to your city,” she said, and with worksheets to hand out at the end of her presentation, “people can look at their public art inventory and how to improve it.”
Quincy also stands to benefit as Sievert talks about local efforts across the state.
“It gives me a chance to get Quincy on the map, what we do here on the map,” she said. “If we want to advocate for rural arts, rural arts funding, people have to know we’re out here first and all the cool things we’re doing. It’s super to get into other communities and tell them what we’re up to.”
Sievert’s already done some “road work” on her topic, meeting with Joliet officials interested in forming an arts council and investing in public spaces.
“Some things we do here can be emulated in other places,” she said. ‘Joliet is taking one of our events and making it work there. We do have great ideas here, and we can test them out before bigger cities try them.”
Thirty Road Scholar speakers bring free, world-class cultural and educational programs to communities across Illinois.
“Arts and humanities are central to the human experience, and it’s an honor to go out on the road with other amazing speakers with a story to share,” Sievert said.
Now in its 25th year, the speakers bureau enables Illinois writers, storytellers, historians, folklorists, musicians, living history actors and many others to share their expertise and enthusiasm with community groups and local organizations.
“I think I’m the first person from Quincy to be included in the bureau,” Sievert said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and one goal coming out of the program will be to recruit another person from Quincy to make sure Quincy always is represented on the road speakers.”
Speakers apply to be part of the program, which pays them for their work, then travel all across Illinois for live and in-person events, with some presentations also available virtually.
Joining the bureau expands her previous work as a TED organizer and TED speaker, and introduces her to more speakers to bring to Quincy with topics ranging from the history of antislavery movements in Illinois to heirloom family recipes, Illinois labor history and Latinx hip hop.
“Road Scholars is an opportunity for the state of Illinois to really make connections with one another,” Sievert said. “I’m looking forward to not just bringing my expertise across the state, but also to connecting with communities I might not otherwise have visited. I want to learn what makes them special and grow our mutual understanding of the world around us.”
