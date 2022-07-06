QUINCY — Arts Quincy was selected as the winner of the American Prize, Honored Artists, 2021-2022, in recognition of its 75 years of artistic community collaboration and promotions program on behalf of 55 arts organizations, outreach to improve access to all the fine arts throughout the community, public art investment and more.
The organization was selected as the winner by special recommendation by the board and judges of the American Prize.
“The Honored Artists of the American Prize is a category of recognition limited to a very few individuals or organizations who have proven to be of ‘sustained excellence’ in their chosen area of artistic endeavor,” said David Katz, founder and chief judge for the award.
Arts Quincy was previously recognized by the American Prize in 2020, when it received top honors as best arts marketing program in the nation and was a finalist for the same award in 2021. Local partner organization Quincy Concert Band has also received honors from the American Prize.
“We are so proud to be carrying on this 75-year legacy of exceptional arts programming and promotion,” said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert. “It is rare for a community our size to have this breadth of arts and cultural opportunities available to residents and visitors. The arts drive our economy, quality of life, recruitment and retention efforts and more. We are proud to play a vital role in keeping that legacy strong.”
The American Prize is a national nonprofit competition series which has awards in all areas of the performing arts and arts administration and is considered the nation’s most comprehensive series of contests in the fine arts. The American Prize is nonprofit, unique in scope and structure, and is designed to evaluate, recognize and reward the best performers, ensembles, composers and arts administrators in the United States based on submitted recordings and/or materials.
