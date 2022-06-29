QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant has been delayed after the defense attorney took a new job.
Travis J. Wiley, 34, was set to go to trial on July 18 on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 22, 2018 death of the infant.
However, Ryan Parker who represented him for nearly four years, took a new job with the Adams County state's attorney's office and filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Judge Michael Atterberry approved the motion during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday as Parker had a conflict of interest in the case. However, Atterberry asked that the state's attorney's office present "authority" on its continued participation in the case.
State's Attorney Gary Farha told The Herald-Whig that Parker would not have access to the Wiley case file nor would he be included in any discussions, and prosecutors wouldn't have access to anything Parker did as Wiley's attorney. But he said Atterberry could order for a special prosecutor.
"If that were the case, we would turn it over to the appellate prosecutor in Springfield," Farha said.
Speaking to Atterberry, Wiley said Parker withdrawing created an undue burden to him and his family.
Wiley said his family has spoken to a few law firms in town to find new counsel.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley also faces an unrelated count of aggravated battery in connection with a March 23, 2022, incident in the Adams County Jail where he has been held on $5 million since his arrest nearly four years ago.
He is set to return to court July 6 for a status hearing.
