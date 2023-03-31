BARRY, Ill. — The Barry Community Chorus will present its annual Easter cantata at 7:30 pm. Sunday at Barry United Methodist Church.
"We Are Witnesses" by Kenna Runer West and Daniel Semsen presents the Waster story from the perspective of the people who were there to witness Jesus' teaching first hand.
