STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Birthright of Quincy will not host an in-person trivia fundraiser this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization is turning its largest fundraiser into a virtual trivia night set for Nov. 7.
“If we’re going to continue helping the women and girls we serve, we have to find a way to forge ahead with our largest fundraiser, and we need our supporters’ help this year more than ever” Birthright President Patty Adam said.
Teams will gather at a location of their choice, or even virtually if they prefer, and follow along with the evening’s events on Zoom while entering trivia answers on a separate mobile app provided. Because of the virtual platform, there will be more multiple choice questions than years past, and answer scores will be weighted on response time.
The annual fundraiser typically brings more than 500 people to the Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center for trivia and a silent auction.
Money raised from the event covers half the funds to support Birthright’s clients.
This year’s fundraiser will not include a silent auction.
Adam said it didn’t feel right to ask Birthright’s small business supporters to donate items this year considering how many are struggling as a result of the pandemic. For businesses and individuals who still want to support the event but not necessarily play trivia, event and round sponsorships remain available.
Entry for the fundraiser is $125 for teams of up to eight. Teams can register online at birthrightquincyil.org or by calling Birthright at 217-224-1277.
Registration deadline is 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.