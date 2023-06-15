CARTHAGE, Ill. — When the city of Carthage took on a building from Carl Sandburg College in 2016, Mayor Jim Nightingale dreamed of seeing a group come together and start a theater.
“My dream came true,” Nightingale said.
The Legacy Theater Foundation formed to bring live entertainment to Carthage, and board members Wednesday formally announced a change in theater ownership from the city to the foundation.
“I’m very happy and proud to turn this over to you,” Nightingale said. “I know it will be in good hands.”
A formal agreement to transfer ownership still needs to be finalized. The City Council in May agreed to sell the theater to the foundation for $100 and to continue lawn mowing, snow removal and three years of financial support — $20,000 in the first year and $10,000 the next two.
Foundation Board President Doug Groth said the move marks a positive change for the theater’s future.
“This hopefully will position us better to work toward more grant money to do more things for the theater,” Groth said. “This frees up some ownership questions with the city and the foundation applying for grants as we try to move forward with fundraising.”
Groth thanked Nightingale and the City Council for their support over the years.
“The city has done a lot to help the property — tuckpointing, taking down the old wing,” he said.
The foundation has provided new sound curtains, balcony improvements, a new stage floor and lights. Future projects under consideration include new electronic signage, adding a concession area and potentially expanding the lobby.
“This is a beautiful $3 million facility that will take maintenance. The city has been the one helping backstop a lot of those things. Now the theater can take that on and still provide shows,” Groth said. “As we look to the next phase, looking for grant money to do more physical additions, ownership is very important.”
Shows and other events bring people to the theater.
“They’re spending money. We’re getting sales tax. It’s a win-win for everybody,” Nightingale said. “We’re bringing people into this community that wouldn’t be coming if we didn’t have this here.”
The facility, built as part of the Carthage College campus, dates to 1953.
The college and later Robert Morris College, which renamed it Bryan Auditorium, used the facility to house music and drama departments, for graduations and for other events.
After the departure of RMC in 1989, the theater’s website said the campus fell into disrepair under a series of owners until it was bought by Prairieland Investment Group in 2007.
The next year, Prairieland gave the auditorium to Carl Sandburg College, which operated a branch campus in Carthage. CSC renovated the facility and renamed it the Thomas A. Schmidt Charge Community Center.
When CSC approached the city about buying the property for $100, “it was too good a deal to pass up, so we went ahead with it,” Nightingale said.
The foundation formed to begin a rebranding process and made additional improvements to the facility, tied to the mission to bring a varied schedule of live entertainment to the area.
With the foundation fiscally sound, Groth said it was the right time for the ownership change — and transferring ownership always had been Nightingale’s plan.
“That was my hope,” he said. “I kind of sold that to the council that down the road as they got their feet on the ground a little better that we would turn this over to them.”
