QUINCY — Chaddock will host the annual Rose Tea event from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Chaddock's Quincy campus.

Since the 1920s, the Rose Tea garden party-style event has been hosted by the Chaddock Children's Foundation with proceeds going to benefit the programs and services offered by the Chaddock family of organizations.

