QUINCY — Chaddock will host the annual Rose Tea event from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Chaddock's Quincy campus.
Since the 1920s, the Rose Tea garden party-style event has been hosted by the Chaddock Children's Foundation with proceeds going to benefit the programs and services offered by the Chaddock family of organizations.
The highlight of the Rose Tea is the presentation of the Harry and Carlene Geisler Friend of Children Award. This year's recipient is the Executive Director and Board of the Quincy Children's Museum.
"We're proud to recognize the work and vision of the Quincy Children's Museum Board and Executive Director," Debbie Reed, president and CEO of Chaddock, said. "In just a few short years they have transformed an idea into a reality, benefiting thousands of children throughout the area. Their goals for the future are even more impressive."
The Rose Tea will feature light refreshments, a performance by the Chaddock choir, and displays from the Quincy Children's Museum. There is no charge to attend the event, but donations are welcomed to help continue Chaddock's services.
To make a reservation, please contact the Chaddock Children's Foundation at 217-592-0329 or email dsmith@chaddock.org.
