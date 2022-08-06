QUINCY — As families get ready for a return to the fall school semester, there's still time for one last summer get-together as the K of C Barbeque returns for the 2022 installment.
Running for three nights starting Friday, Aug. 12, the barbecue will feature the traditional mix of live music, cold drinks, carnival rides, and food. There is no admission cost and free parking is available on the K of C grounds or at Flinn Stadium with shuttle service.
The K of C Barbecue opens Friday night from 5 p.m. to midnight with music provided by American Standard starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, will see the gates open at noon with armband discounts for carnival rides, the Big Raffle drawing at 9 p.m., and a country music set from Four Country Blues Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, Aug. 14, the barbecue will be up and running from noon to 7 p.m., with the Carnival Baby/Little Miss and Mister contest will take place at 1 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus is a not-for-profit organization, with most of the proceeds from the barbecue being returned to the community through various programs. For more information on the K of C Barbecue, visit K of C Council 583 on Facebook or go to quincykofc.org.
