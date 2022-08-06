K of C BBQ returns

The K of C BBQ returns on Friday for the traditional three-night end-of-summer celebration.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — As families get ready for a return to the fall school semester, there's still time for one last summer get-together as the K of C Barbeque returns for the 2022 installment.

Running for three nights starting Friday, Aug. 12, the barbecue will feature the traditional mix of live music, cold drinks, carnival rides, and food. There is no admission cost and free parking is available on the K of C grounds or at Flinn Stadium with shuttle service.

