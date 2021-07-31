MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair continues through Tuesday, with big things happening at the fairgrounds all day Saturday.
A wet start to the morning didn’t keep events from happening. The morning and early afternoon hours were filled with the beef weigh-in and dairy judging, along with a look back into days past with the sawing, threshing, soap making, steam engine, and blacksmithing demonstrations. Rabbit judging for the open class and the 4-H swine judging were also on the agenda.
Jim Harden was visiting the fair to check out the livestock over the weekend. He said the rain made it a little messy, but it wouldn’t stop the show.
“The boys and girls that come out here and show off their work, they’re used to getting dirty,” Harden said. “A little mud from the rain won’t matter to them, and it’s a lot cooler out here now, too.”
Co-ed sand volleyball brought out the spectators near the beer tents, and the baby contest in the Family Fun Zone handed out prizes in several age groups and categories.
With the rain moving out and the cool afternoon taking hold, more demonstrations of sawing and threshing were available to see, along with the team sorting event in the horse arena.
Preparation were under way Saturday morning in the main arena for Saturday night’s big concert event. Kicking off with Blacktop South, followed by Collin Ray, Aaron Tippin, and Sammy Kershaw on the next stop of the Roots and Boots Tour.
After the headline acts finished up, Blacktop South played an encore set on the Beer Garden stage to close out Saturday night.
Sunday’s calendar opened with the Funnel Cake 5K Race. Team Roping in the horse arena and Garden Tractor Pulls, along with more cattle showing and judging round out Sunday afternoon’s events before Modified Farm Stock Tractor Pull and the ITPA Tractor Pull competitions in the Grandstand Arena.