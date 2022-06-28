MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair will be hosting the annual tractor pull event over the holiday weekend at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.
Gates at the fairgrounds will open at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the pulling action starting at 3 p.m. to kick off the Independence weekend event. Pullers from the Illinois Farm Pullers Association (IFPA) and the Xcaliber Pulling organization will take part in the event.
This year’s tractor pull event is dedicated to long-time puller Daryl Stoll, who passed away in 2016.
Tickets for Sunday’s tractor pull are $10 per person, with kids age 12 and under admitted for free. Food vendors and a beer garden will be set up on site. For more information, please visit adamsfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.