QUINCY — Late in the winter each year, teams gather to raise money by taking a plunge into a local lake or pond, all to benefit the Special Olympics programs. Occasionally the water is chilly but moving. A lot of the time, there’s a sheet, or a wall, of ice that has to be broken through. Cold doesn’t stop the mass of people from charging in when their turn is called.
What has stopped that from happening this year, however, is a story that’s become too familiar. With concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers moved to a virtual event, with teams and individuals putting their own spin on plunges and then submitting photos and videos to share their effort.
While no effort is looked down on, the teams from the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office felt the need to do something a little different.
“Originally we were concerned that the event would be canceled completely,” Adam Yates said. Yates is QPD’s deputy chief of administration and team captain for QPD’s Polar Plunge team. “Even with the virtual program, we weren’t sure we’d be able to have a team event to raise money for Special Olympics.
“We weren’t going to let that happen,” he added.
The two law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Quincy Fire Truck to keep the spirit of the event alive, even on a smaller scale.
Saturday morning, Clat Adams Bicentennial Park in Quincy saw QFD’s ladder truck pull in along the riverfront and hook up. The QPD and ACSD teams took their turns going through the spray raining down through the chilly air to show their support for Special Olympics.
The teams were joined by a small group of friends and family to watch the festivities. Dubbed the “Be Bold, Get Cold” campaign, Special Olympics Illinois will present a video of highlights from participants from across the state on March 14. You can find the event and more information on all the Special Olympics programs through Facebook at facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsIllinois or at soill.org.