QUINCY — The public is invited to come out to the Bill Klingner Trail to honor the memory and legacy of the late George Irwin.
Arts Quincy announced the Sunday Stroll for George to take place from 4-6 p.m. on September 12. The walk will cover the stretch of the Klingner Trail running from 18th Street to 24th Street. Sponsored by State Street Bank, the Sunday Stroll is free for all to attend.
George M. Irwin was vital to the creation of numerous arts programs in and around Quincy, including the Quincy Society of Fine Arts (now Arts Quincy), the Quincy Chamber Music Ensemble, Quincy Choral Society, Quincy Civic Band, Quincy Symphony Orchestra and the Sunday Music Club (now the Quincy Civic Music Association).
When Irwin passed away in November 2020, the arts community began looking for a way to honor his life and contributions to the community, one of the most dynamic small-city arts communities with 55 organizations under the umbrella of Arts Quincy, America’s first arts council.
Laura Sievert, executive director for Arts Quincy, said the hope for the Sunday Stroll is to present the community with information on organizations of which they may not be aware.
“Maybe you’re a fan of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra but have never experienced the Quincy Concert Band,” Sievert said by way of example. “Maybe you’re familiar with Quincy Community Theatre but have never seen one of the local high school musicals. Or maybe you’ve never seen any of these organizations in person and are ready to find out what Quincy has to offer. We’re hoping to introduce everyone to something new and remind them of all of the great programing being put on this year by dedicated folks at all of these organizations.”
Visitors are encouraged to use the new parking lot at 18th and Quintron Way to access the trail. Arts Quincy will have an information booth at the start of the stroll where guests can pick up information about all 55 arts partners in the area. The Quincy Art Center will have some of Irwin’s personal art collection on display from their permanent collection. This will be the first opportunity for the public to view these pieces.
Along the roughly half-mile of the stroll, partnering organizations will have small ensembles or interactive exhibits for the public to view and interact with as well as learning more information about each group.
“Guests are highly encouraged to ask questions, buy tickets or get involved in some way,” Sievert said. “This showcase is just the beginning of what the arts community has been working on for fall and winter. Don’t forget that all of these organizations have need of volunteers, board of directors members and participants, so it’s a great time to find an activity or organization you love.”
For more information on this event or any of the Arts Quincy programs and affiliated organizations, please contact the Arts Quincy office at 217-222-3432 or visit the Arts Quincy Facebook page or artsquincy.org.