HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council announced the winners of the seventh annual “Art In The Open” billboard competition, selecting three adult and one youth artists out of 160 entries.
Angi Mulhatten’s “Smile,” Jay Yates’s “Old Whittaker Barn,” and Lisa Delcour’s “Here Comes the Train!” were the three selected pieces in the adult category, open to artists age 18 and over. Elaina Dyke’s “Petals” was chosen in the youth category, open to artists ages 8-17. Submissions for the contest are open to any artist, professional or non-professional, who reside within 50 miles of Hannibal.
Each of the four winners will have their work printed by Independent Service Company and displayed on Lamar Outdoor Advertising’s billboards around the area. The two companies, along with the Hannibal Arts Council, created the contest as a showcase for local artists.
A selection committee chose the winner of the Youth Division and two of the three adult pieces. The final work was chosen by public vote of four semi-finalists that was run through a Facebook contest. More than 500 votes were cast.