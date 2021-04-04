HANNIBAL, Mo. — Lamar digital billboards in Quincy are now showing four digital images of the winning pieces in the Hannibal Arts Council's "Art in the Open" contest.
The selected images won the Hannibal Arts Council’s 7th annual billboard contest, a collaborative project of HAC, Independent’s Service Company and Lamar Advertising. In addition to the digital billboards, winners will also be featured on Hannibal area physical billboards in the coming months.
The two digital billboards showcasing the winning works in Quincy are located at 2445 Broadway by International Eyecare Center (IEC) and 4201 Broadway by Fierge Auto Sales. The images will be shown though June 2021.
Three winners in the Adult Division and one winner in the Youth Division are being featured. Winners include Lisa Delcour of Payson IL with “Here Comes the Train” (Photography); Angi Mulhatten of Palmyra, MO with “Smile” (Acrylic); Jay Yates of Monroe City, MO with “Old Whittaker Barn” (Graphite) and Youth Division winner Elaina Dyke of Hannibal, MO with “Petals” (Oil Pastel).