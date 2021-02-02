Quincy — Arts Quincy is again taking action to help the American Red Cross meet demand for blood supplies in the area.
Teaming up with the Red Cross, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Noon Kiwanis, Arts Quincy will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Since the Oakley-Lindsay Center is in use for the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts, the drive will be at the Atrium Hotel on Third.
Laura Sievert, executive director for Arts Quincy, invites the public to join the donor team, the Bleeding Arts.
“Our team is ranked in the top 1% out of 46,000 teams in the nation!” Sievert said. “This partnership between the American Red Cross, Arts Quincy, Quincy Community Theatre and Quincy Noon Kiwanis gives the creative community a chance to help patients receive the lifesaving blood they urgently need.”
Registration in advance is required at redcrossblood.org. Once there, donors can download a donor card to their phone or other mobile device. The Red Cross Rapid Pass option also available. Rapid Pass stores personal information and health history while providing pre-donation literature and material to review.
Donors will be required to wear a mask, and temperatures will be taken before entering the donation area. After donations, each participant will be treated to an individual angel food cake from Underbrink Bakery.
“For each blood donation, you can save up to three lives,” Sievert said.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call Arts Quincy at 217-222-3432.