QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will host two presentations on Thursday at John Wood Community College.
The first presentation, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, will give the public more information about the tools and equipment commonly used by both professional astronomers and backyard enthusiasts to study the night sky. This presentation is open to anyone but is aimed more at beginners who want to learn what equipment to start with or amateurs who want to upgrade.
Bob Weirather, a retired engineer and amateur astronomer with decades of experience, will be the lecturer for the first presentation.
Following immediately after the first lecture, Dr. Randy Wolfmeyer will give attendees an opportunity to ask astronomy-related questions. Wolfmeyer has a doctorate in physics and teaches astronomy at JWCC.
The presentations will take place in room D022/023 at the John Wood main campus, located at 48th and Harrison in Quincy. The lecture room is located on the lower level of JWCC Building D. Guests can park in Lot 4 on the lower level. Guests can enter the door marked C2 or "Paul Heath Building,"
For more information, please contact Robert Weirather by phone at 217-242-7366 or by email at newideas21@comcast.net.
