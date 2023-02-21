QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will host two presentations on Thursday at John Wood Community College.

The first presentation, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, will give the public more information about the tools and equipment commonly used by both professional astronomers and backyard enthusiasts to study the night sky. This presentation is open to anyone but is aimed more at beginners who want to learn what equipment to start with or amateurs who want to upgrade.

