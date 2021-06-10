QUINCY — The Mississippi Valley Historic Auto Club will host their 53rd annual car show on Sunday at the Quincy Museum.
With more than 60 collector cars and trucks registered from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois, the car show will run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on the museum grounds at 1601 Maine. “Top 10” and “People’s Choice” trophies will be awarded, and lunch will be available to purchase with proceeds going to support the Quincy Museum. The museum itself will also have half-price admissions for visitors.
For more information on the car show or the auto club, please visit facebook.com/AntiqueAutoMuseum.