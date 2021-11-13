Basket raffle being held to benefit Carthage Library

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Friends of the Carthage Public Library are hosting a gift basket raffle this week, with proceeds going to help furnish their new building.
There are more than a dozen different baskets, including a dog lover’s basket, a sports basket that includes tickets to a Peoria Rivermen hockey game, a dinner-and-show basket with tickets to Carthage’s Legacy Theater, and a chocolate lover’s basket.
Tickets for the raffle are $1 each, or six for $5. The tickets will be on sale starting Monday and the raffle will run through December 15. The drawing will be held on Dec. 16 and winners will be notified to collect their baskets. Tickets can be purchased at the library or from any Friends of the Library committee members.
All of the baskets up for grabs will be on display at the Library and the list of contents can be found on the Friends of the Carthage Public Library’s website and Facebook page.
For more information, contact the Carthage Public Library at 217-357-3232 or visit carthagepubliclibrary.com/friends-of-the-library.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.