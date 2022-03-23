QUINCY — The Oakley-Lindsay Center will host the 91st annual Beaux Arts Ball at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Nine local high school students have been volunteering and fundraising for the Quincy Art Center. They will be celebrated at the event with an awards ceremony, dancing, and other entertainment throughout the night.
The senior and junior students fundraise for the Art Center through ticket sales and donations. The student who raised the most money will be named the Philanthropic Champion of the Year and receive a $500 scholarship.
The student who volunteers the most hours will be named the Volunteer Champion of the Year and receive a $500scholarship.
This year’s participants are: Raea Rockwell, senior; Luke Dotson, junior; Saya Geisendorfer, junior; Evie Schuetz, junior; Evan Rockwell, sophomore; Amber Carmean, freshman; Charly Nicholson, freshman; Isaac Schuetz, freshman; and Alex Strong, freshman.
Funding from the Beaux Arts Ball helps the Art Center continue its mission to provide opportunities for growth and appreciation of visual arts through exhibitions and community programs. This year, in addition to fundraising, the participants had the opportunity to attend four developmental workshops hosted by area professionals, as well as leading an art class for students at the Art Center.
Since 1930, the Beaux Arts Ball has focused on supporting arts in the community through the Art Center. Tickets for this year’s event are $20 per person or $100 for a table of eight in advance. Individual tickets will be $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Art Center, 1515 Jersey, during its regular business hours, at quincyartcenter.org or from any of the junior or senior participants.
