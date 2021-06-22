QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center Board and staff, along with the Beaux Arts Ball commission have announced changes to the Beaux Arts Ball to update the annual fundraiser, including scholarships and professional development opportunities.
According to Art Center executive director Jennifer Teter, the idea to make changes to open participation to all genders for the top prize in the Beaux Arts program began taking shape in 2018, when staff and board members along with volunteers began the strategic planning process.
“The strategic plan, covering 2019 — 2023, includes a goal to ‘develop and modify existing programs to better serve a more diverse audience,’” Teter said. “As we assessed our programs, we acknowledged the Beaux Arts program was the only program that wasn’t inclusive to all genders.”
The first major change is that the Beaux Arts top prizes will now be open to all high school seniors, regardless of gender. The senior raising the most money for the Art Center will be awarded Philanthropic Champion of the Year, while the student dedicating the most hours to the Center will be awarded Volunteer Champion of the Year. A $500 scholarship will be offered to each of the champions.
“We came to the conclusion that opening up the program to all high school seniors would align with our strategic plan in making the program more inclusive and increase the number of participants in the program,” Teter said.
In addition to the awarding of the two top prizes, workshops will be added for teens from 9th to 12th grade so they can learn the art of philanthropy. The workshops will focus on topics such as functions of a nonprofit organization, how to fundraise and volunteer, and how to dress for success.
The date of the next event will be March 26, to give the best chance at celebrating with the students attending safely and in person. The date will also allow for a better transition to implement the changes in the program.
Many aspects of the Beaux Arts Ball will still be in place moving forward. Participants will still have the opportunity to prepare and dress for a formal event while also continuing to benefit from the camaraderie of planning, volunteering, and fundraising along side one another in preparation for the Ball.
“We have had very positive feedback from former Beaux Arts participants and supporters that are excited to see these changes involve more young people and connect more supporters to the Art Center,” Teter said. “We have also had some negative feedback regarding the changes to the traditional aspects of the event.”
“Of all the feedback, one thing rings true,” Teter added, “and that’s the passion for the Quincy Art Center.”
The Beaux Arts Program is open to high school teens within a 50-mile radius of Quincy. For more information, please visit the Quincy Art Center at 1515 Jersey St in Quincy, call 217-223-5900, or visit quincyartcenter.org.