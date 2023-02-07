QUINCY — The Bring Entertainment to Quincy — or BET on Q — Committee met on Tuesday to refine the application process now that the program has had a few years to build more working knowledge.
The committee adopted a new scoring matrix on evaluating applications for funding.
The new matrix puts heavier weight on longer events with higher attendance and removes measures previously used such as the events' marketing budgets and estimated revenue sharing.
The first event approved under the new scoring method will be the return of the American Cue Sports Alliance Illinois tournament, set to fill the Oakley-Lindsay Center from March 13-19.
Holly Cain, committee member and executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the tournament already has four hotels worth of rooms booked. Cain said the estimated economic activity generated from events like this comes out to around $240 per person for each night they stay in Quincy.
The first American Cue Sports tournament in Quincy in 2022 was such a success, the organization is moving their amateur tournament from Las Vegas to Quincy in July. Cain said more information, including exact dates, will be released soon.
The March tournament was awarded $15,000 in BET on Q funds, money that's allotted from the city's food and beverage tax.
Before the grant was approved, OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr was asked why the civic center needs the funding support when the organization has their own budget and revenue.
Landwehr explained that OLC, as part of the contract with the event, essentially makes no money from the rental of the space with income only coming from food and drink sales. He said that's the purpose of the center, to be used to draw events to town and generate revenue from other areas, such as restaurants, hotels and stores.
He also noted the funds approved from the BET on Q grant will be evenly distributed to the QACVB and the Quincy Hotel and Lodging Association as well as the OLC. As QACVB director, Cain abstained from the grant vote.
Jason Parrott, Quincy's community development planner, said work is underway to get better counts on how many hotel rooms events are being used to get a clearer idea of the true impact of the grant funds. He gave the committee an example of the Big River Steampunk Festival's May event in Quincy.
The event organizers, who don't require guests to register to attend, reported they believed they had around 20 hotel rooms filled. But one local hotel told the BET on Q staff they had at least 40 rooms filled just in the one hotel.
Options being discussed include having hotel staff ask if guests are attending a specific event at check-in or using QR codes that guests can use to complete a brief survey.
