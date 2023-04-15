Speaking to the fans

Actor Spencer Wilding held a panel Saturday morning at Hannibal's Big River Comic Convention, taking questions about his expansive career from a large crowd at the fourth annual event. Wilding has performed in films television in many franchies, from Star Wars and Marvel to "Game of Thrones" and "Harry Potter."

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The fourth installment of the Big River Comic Convention continued the event's growth this weekend at the Tabernacle of Praise church in Hannibal.

"The crowd has been great," organizer Debbie Hays said on Saturday. "The numbers were up for Friday, which is traditionally our slow day. It wasn't a crazy amount, but it was good. We're anticipating (Saturday) to be another busy day."

