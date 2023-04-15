HANNIBAL, Mo. — The fourth installment of the Big River Comic Convention continued the event's growth this weekend at the Tabernacle of Praise church in Hannibal.
"The crowd has been great," organizer Debbie Hays said on Saturday. "The numbers were up for Friday, which is traditionally our slow day. It wasn't a crazy amount, but it was good. We're anticipating (Saturday) to be another busy day."
For this year's convention, the organizers expanded into an additional space to add more vendors and give cosplayers more room. Sellers on hand were offering everything from toys and games to food and posters. Con-goers also have the chance to meet celebrity guests.
"Our guests have said they're really enjoying Hannibal," Hays said. "We were out last night, though I had to leave early, I heard they had a really good time at the Ole Wolfhound Pub."
This year's guest line-up included Welsh actor Spencer Wilding, comic book artist Sam de la Rosa, and former wrestler and media icon Robert "Sgt. Slaughter" Remus.
Wilding, who performed as Darth Vader in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," as well as roles in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," the "Harry Potter" film franchise, and "Game of Thrones" among many others, got the chance to explore America's Hometown over the weekend.
"I was a massive fan of 'Huckleberry Finn' when I was a kid," Wilding said. "It's really nice to see this history here. It's all so well preserved, it's a moment frozen in time."
On Friday, Wilding was given the opportunity to explore the Mark Twain Cave complex and add his own signature to that of many others throughout history.
"Such lovely people," he said of the Cave's owners and staff. "It's great to have my name in there now near Jesse James and so many other greats."
While the Big River Comic Convention is a smaller, upstart event compared to conventions like Planet Comiccon in Kansas City, Wilding said smaller events have their own advantages.
"They're just more family-oriented," he said. "It's like you're invited into people's homes in a way. It's less commercialized. Of course I enjoy the big conventions, too, but I like the more intimate feel of smaller cons."
Being a performer who's often behind make-up or masks, Wilding is used to not being recognized for the roles he's played. He said that doesn't bother him, however.
"I'm not offended if people don't know me," he said. "They know the characters, which is great. And if they dive a little bit more into the character, then they find the actor playing those parts. From there, they can see that I've been doing this for over 20 years.
"That's nice for me, because they're taking time to look at what I've done, and that's special," Wilding continued. "Time is something you can't get back, so when they spend even a little on me and learning about my life, that means a lot. And then we do this, and I have a chance to meet them, and I ask them about their lives. I just love that sort of love."
Big River Comic Convention wrapped up Saturday evening following a weekend filled with costumes and art contests, gaming competitions and pop-culture retail. But that doesn't mean Hays gets to rest for too long.
Hays said she's already started reaching to book celebrity guests for the 2024 event. Hays is also planning a second event, a one-day Halloween convention that will take place on Oct. 7 this year. "Wicked Fest" will take place at the Admiral Coontz Armory in Hannibal.
"I'll be going out with our guests after we close the Convention tonight," Hays said on Saturday. "After that I may sleep for a few days, but I'll be back at it pretty quickly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.