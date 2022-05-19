QUINCY — The Big River Steampunk Festival makes its way north this weekend for the inaugural Time Traveler's Convention event at Quincy’s Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
The three-day festival was originally slated to take over Washington Park as a smaller event than the Festival in Hannibal over the Labor Day weekend. The move to Clat Adams provides more room for the guests, vendors, and events to cover more ground Friday through Sunday.
The majority of events taking place over the weekend are free, including the Saturday parade at 10 a.m., costume contests, and live music from Dr. Ozno, Thawind Mills, and other performers.
Events like Saturday's Evening at the Corenthian will require tickets which can be purchased at bigriversteampunkfestival.com or at the information booth in Clat Adams Park.
Organizer Tammy Riley said in March, when the Quincy event was announced, that the hope is to grow the Time Traveler's Convention event in coming years.
"The festival will have something for everyone, from age two to 102," Riley said.
The Big River Steampunk's Time Traveler's Convention was partially funded through a $20,000 grant awarded from the BET on Q program earlier this year. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction which imagines a world where technology advanced faster, based on steam-driven machines of the 19th century Industrial Age.
Riley said vendors are encouraged to wear steampunk dress to help set the stage, but the public is invited to join the fun with or without costumes. Along with the musical acts, entertainment will also be provided by pirate comedy troupe Little Beard and the Scallywags from central Kansas.
The weekend will also feature demonstrations of Highland Games in a preview of a full Highland Games schedule slated for the Hannibal Steampunk Festival in September.
