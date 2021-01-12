QUINCY — The Quincy Area NAACP has announced an online celebration honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, neither Bethel AME nor First Baptist Church will hold the celebration in person, so an hourlong presentation will be available at 10 a.m. Monday.
The presentation will include local and national artists and performers, as well as an archival interview with King.
In a statement, the Quincy Area NAACP said: “In this year of hardship and challenge, we hope that this community can still come together and share a time of celebration and remembrance, as we have always done.”
To take part in the celebration, viewers can log in to https://zoom.us/j/99562898313.
The link will be active just before the event start time.