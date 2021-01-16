Christmas Bird Count shows stronger numbers over 2019

QUINCY — Twenty local birdwatchers took part in the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19.
In the Quincy area, organizer Brandon Stehl coordinated the efforts of six counters and 14 feeder watchers. These volunteers recorded 11,845 birds across 73 different species. The species-count climbed by nearly 5,000 from the 2019 count, but fell short of the annual record set in 2018.
Both the count numbers and the variety of species can vary widely year to year based on various factors.
In a statement from a volunteer assisting with the count, Phil Reyburn noted that one of the largest variables in the count is weather.
Mild fall weather has led to some species, like the least sandpiper and killdeer, to stick around in this area when they normally would have moved further south.
The mild temperatures which kept the Mississippi River from freezing over also impacted some species the other way. Reyburn said in this year’s count that both eagles and gulls were counted in lower numbers than have been seen in previous years.
The top five species spotted in Quincy were: greater white-fronted goose, 5,750; Canada goose, 1,449; European starling, 749;snow goose, 625; and trumpeter swan, 500.
This year’s count took place in western Adams County, as well as Marion and Lewis counties in Missouri, with the majority of geese, swans, and other waterfowl seen on the Missouri side of the river.
The December count was the 121st Christmas Bird Count. Originally organized by Frank Chapman, a New Jersey ornithologist concerned with decreasing bird populations at the turn of the previous century. These counts happen across the nation and world to be compiled by the Audubon Society, with results released later in the spring.