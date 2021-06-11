QUINCY — Blues in the District returned in full force Friday night. Washington Park was crowded well before “Rockin’” Johnny Burgin even picked up his guitar.
“This is a great crowd, especially this early,” Bruce Guthrie said. Guthrie is the executive director for The District in Quincy, host for the free summer concert series. “I imagine it will be packed by the end of the night.”
Even with the hot, humid air, the Quincy crowd was already up and dancing to warm-up music coming through the PA system. The lines were already forming at the “Taste of Quincy Food Court” sponsored by Kohl Wholesale. Vendors from Butcher Block and Poppin’ on Maine to TCBY and Gengenbacher’s Shaved Ice Shack. There were plenty of coolers in the crowd for those bringing their own refreshments, as well.
Guthrie said the official count is 657 days since the last time Blues in the District was held in Washington Park. Events in 2020 were hosted virtually since crowds weren’t able to gather.
With this first show back, Guthrie didn’t waste any time getting to the action. After a quick welcome back and introduction, Guthrie turned it over to the band who let the music do their talking.
Hailey Vermier was one of four generations in her family that was in the park. Her grandmother, father, and her daughter were all enjoying the evening outside.
“It’s a family tradition,” she said. “We really missed this last year, and we didn’t even get to visit Grandma much, to try and keep her safe. It’s so good to get back out here with all these people.”
Blues in the District returned two weeks after the first major outdoor event in Quincy — Gus Macker — and a week after the very crowded Grand Prix of Karting and Fishing for Freedom weekend. It also landed on the day the state of Illinois moved into Phase 5 of the COVID-19 recovery plan. Phase 5 is a return to normal capacities for nearly all events, indoors and outdoors.
The next Blues in the District will be June 25 with Mississippi Heat taking the stage. That concert will overlap with the return of Q-Fest to downtown Quincy.