QUINCY — Battling through the weather has become almost an expected part of Q-Fest weekends, but the vendors, the volunteers, and the visitors haven’t let a little rain keep them down.
Returning to Washington Park after a forced hiatus in 2020, the tents were back in place, the artwork was hung and set on display stands, music filled the air, and the atmosphere Saturday morning was just as festive as the event name suggests
Mark McDaniel began visiting Quincy when his brother lived here working for Knapheide Manufacturing, but this is his first year as a vendor at Q-Fest. McDaniel, from Metamora, Ill., is a flint knapper, crafting blades and arrowheads the way men have done it for millennia. His wares were drawing attention early into the day on Saturday.
“Last night there were quite a few people, even with the rain,” McDaniel said. “We do a lot of shows in the area, but I had no idea about Quincy until I started coming to see my brother.”
The city has grown on McDaniel in that time.
“I like Quincy, I really do. It’s got that small-town atmosphere, but it’s got everything you need.”
Tim Schroll has been displaying his photography at the Midsummer Arts Faire, now Q-Fest, for seven years. His photography earned him the best in show award in 2015.
“This is a really good show,” Schroll said,” very artist-centric. The staff is always around, making sure we have water, just taking care of us. It’s a really well-run show.”
Schroll’s work is black and white photography that he still shoots on film, the way he started in the early ‘70s. He said he does around eight shows a year, and still enjoys coming to Quincy.
“Last night, we tried to make it work,” he said, speaking of Friday night’s rough weather. “When the heavy rains were moving in, the promoters were great about it. They came around early and let us know we could go ahead and close up for the night.
Less than an hour after the official start of the day Saturday, the crowds were already back. The Art for Everyone tent was filled with visitors creating their own pieces, while the Young Collectors tent was already bustling with art fans age 14 and under curating their own collections.
Mary Kirkpatrick, in Quincy visiting her granddaughter, was out Saturday morning browsing for pieces to take home to Vermont.
“I don’t know how long the weather will stay dry,” Kirkpatrick said. “I figured if I wanted something, I better get out here while everything was still open.
Kirkpatrick said she’s come to the art festival each year when she comes to visit family, and she tries to take something home with her each time.
The District’s executive director Bruce Guthrie was disappointed that the rain cut the Blues in the District concert short on Friday, but he was excited to talk about the great crowd that had come out.
“The crowd was going to stick it out,” he said. “They were really enthusiastic. When it started raining a little bit, they pulled out umbrellas and they were just having fun.
“I wish we could have continued, because Mississippi Heat is incredible. They’re one of the best around, and they got about an hour in. But we had to worry about band issues with the rain, the electric issues.”
Guthrie said he’s never had a rainout in the six years he’s been with the District, and said there’s only been a handful of times it’s happened in the series’ 24-year history. This year was rain-shortened, but the show wasn’t called off, keeping Guthrie’s streak intact.
“I’m just proud of everyone that’s come out, especially all the volunteers,” Guthrie said. “This whole weekend, with the art, the Blues, the street concert, there’s 150, 200 volunteers that put all this on. They have jobs, they have families, and it’s just tremendous that they come out and do all this.”
St. Louis-based 80s cover band Top GunZ was the scheduled headliner for Saturday night’s Street Concert (weather permitting) and the Q-Fest artists exhibits and booths will be open to the public through Sunday afternoon.
“Having everyone come down to enjoy the art, enjoy the music and the food. That’s really what I think we needed,” Guthrie said. “Just more time to get out and enjoy things again.”