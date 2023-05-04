Dogwood Weekend

The Dogwood Parade returns Saturday morning for the 54th annual event. Along with the parade, this year will see the new Dogwood Festival at the Lorenzo Bull Park on the southwest corner of 16th and Maine.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — This weekend marks the return of the Dogwood Festival to the streets and neighborhoods of Quincy.

Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Guthrie said the organizers of the Dogwood Parade received 118 entries for the 54th annual event that starts at 9:20 a.m. Saturday from 24th and Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.