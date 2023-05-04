QUINCY — This weekend marks the return of the Dogwood Festival to the streets and neighborhoods of Quincy.
Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Guthrie said the organizers of the Dogwood Parade received 118 entries for the 54th annual event that starts at 9:20 a.m. Saturday from 24th and Maine.
Along with the parade itself, other events will take place all around the city.
Beginning Friday, baseball returns to Upper Moorman Park with the 2023 installment of the Dogwood Classic tournament. As of Thursday, 17 teams across three divisions were set to take part in the tournament that has games scheduled throughout the weekend.
New for this year's Dogwood weekend will be the Dogwood Parade Party and Festival at the Lorenzo Bull Park. Following last October's Parade Party for the Octoberfest marching band parade, the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House will one again be set up at the park in a prime viewing location at 16th and Maine streets starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Following the parade, the new Dogwood Festival will continue until 3 p.m. The Festival is free and open to the public and will include live music from the Howie Hughes Band and the Heidelberg German Band.
"We are thrilled to see more events coming back to the Dogwood Parade Day," Guthrie said. "This gives the community more activities to attend while they enjoy the parade. The Dogwood Parade and all of the events instills community pride and a sense of togetherness."
Other activities at the Festival include the mobile axe throwing trailer from Quincy Axe Company and an interactive space from the Quincy Children's Museum among others.
"A parade party is exactly what it sounds like, a party to watch a parade," said Dick Wellman, president of the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House. "It’s when a community comes together as one to celebrate with friends and neighbors, while enjoying the beautiful historic architecture at Lorenzo Bull Park."
"The Lorenzo Bull Park is uniquely situated on the Maine Street parade route," said Barb said Holthaus, vice president of the Quincy Park Board and a board member of the Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House. "It’s a natural fit to host a parade party and all-day festival. We’re hoping Quincy will get behind this new event.".
Washington Park will also be filled again as the Farmers' Market returns on Saturday morning. The Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May through October.
