PALMYRA, Mo. — The 13th Ethan's Rodeo will take center stage Friday at Palmyra's Flower City Park.
Named in memory of Ethan Weiman, who passed away after a battle with neuroblastoma in 2009, the two-night event will feature bull riding, barrel racing, and steer wrestling, among other events.
Rodeo events will begin at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with gates and concessions opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday A full roster of family activities are also available, including a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, and more.
At 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, children are invited to take part in a Stick Bull Ride/Parade. Saturday following the rodeo events, the Stew Boys will perform, with Adam Yates and Tim Smith performing acoustic hits on the Refreshment Services Pepsi Music Stage.
Tickets for the rodeo are $15 each, with children six and under admitted free. Funds raised from Ethan's Rodeo will go to fund research into treatments in the battle against neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer responsible for 15% of all cancer deaths in children including Ethan Weiman.
To purchase tickets or for more information including nightly schedules, please visit ethansrodeo.com or message info@ethansrodeo.com, or follow the Ethan's Rodeo page on Facebook for the latest information.
