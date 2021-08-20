PALMYRA, Mo. — Ethan’s Rodeo returned Friday night for it’s eleventh year at a new home, taking place in Palmyra at the Marion County Fairgrounds.
Friday night’s festivities started the weekend off at 5:30 p.m., with food and beverages being served. Horses and cattle were being prepared for their night under the lights for the rodeo events. Starting at 7 p.m., the cowboys and cowgirls too center stage for the kids’ stick horse parade.
The rodeo portion of the night opened with a heartwarming remembrance of the name-sake for the weekend. Ethan Weiman battled neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer, before he passed away in June of 2009. Throughout his treatments, Ethan fell in love with the idea of being a cowboy, so his parents and friends organized Ethan’s Rodeo in his memory to raise money for research into beating neuroblastoma and hopefully prevent other families from going through the same thing.
The memorial to Ethan featured a riderless horse ceremony. The ceremony had a horse in full tack led out, with boots reversed in the stirrups to signify that the fallen rider won’t be riding again.
Following the emotional tribute and the presentation of the national colors by a U.S. Army veteran, a parade of the rodeo riders for the night made a thrilling start to the event.
Jason Gutherie was down from Keokuk. He said this was his fifth trip to Ethan’s Rodeo.
“I went a couple of times when it was over at the Adams County Fairgrounds,” Gutherie said. “They always put on a great show, and that’s even before you add in what the money is being raised for.”
Bucking broncs, bull riding, barrel racing, and calf roping are just a few of the events being hosted at the event. Following the rodeo events, Liz Bentley took the stage for a concert Friday night. Saturday night, the Stew Boys will play from 5-7 p.m., right when the gates open, while Blacktop South will entertain the crowd after the rodeo events.
Admission is $15 for a general ticket, with children 6 and under free. Concessions from the Butcher Block, Pepsi, Popp’n On Maine, Bud Light, and more are available. All proceeds from the weekend will go toward the research of neuroblastoma.
“I can’t think of a better reason to come down,” Gutherie said. “A good time and helping out kids, that’s a great weekend, don’t you think?”
For the most up-to-date information, visit facebook.com/ethansrodeo.