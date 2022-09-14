QUINCY — Fall-Con descends once again on the Quincy Town Center this weekend, with contests, games, and celebrity autographs and photo opportunities.

Taking place from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, Fall-Con will feature celebrity guests that include: Stephanie Nadolny, voice actress of Gohan and young Goku in "Dragonball Z"; actor J.J. Cohen, who appeared in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Almost Famous," and "3rd Rock from the Sun," among others; Rob Mello from the "Happy Death Day" films as well as "Fear the Walking Dead"; and Mark Holton, known for his work in "A League of Their Own," "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," and "Teen Wolf."

