QUINCY — Fall-Con descends once again on the Quincy Town Center this weekend, with contests, games, and celebrity autographs and photo opportunities.
Taking place from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, Fall-Con will feature celebrity guests that include: Stephanie Nadolny, voice actress of Gohan and young Goku in "Dragonball Z"; actor J.J. Cohen, who appeared in the "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Almost Famous," and "3rd Rock from the Sun," among others; Rob Mello from the "Happy Death Day" films as well as "Fear the Walking Dead"; and Mark Holton, known for his work in "A League of Their Own," "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," and "Teen Wolf."
Along with the photo and autograph opportunities, Cohen will also introduce a special screening of "Back to the Future" and will host a question and answer session.
Fall-Con will play host to vendors selling pop-culture toys and collectibles, gaming tournaments ranging from board games to table-top role playing events, and costume contests and cosplay by individuals and groups like Hannibal Heroes Unlimited.
Fall-Con is free and open for the public to attend, while some events such as the movie screening, autographs, and photo opportunities will have additional costs or limited tickets available. For full details and information, visit the Fall-Con 2022 event page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.