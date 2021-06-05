QUINCY — Fishing for Freedom is back for its tenth year in the Gem City. Starting off with a meet-and-greet dinner on Friday and caring through to the final weigh-ins and awards Sunday, the weekend is full of activities for active duty and veteran “Warriors” and volunteer boaters.
Among the fishing competition on the river, at Mark Twain Lake, and at a private property for those unable to safely fish on he open waters, 2021 marks the sixth year that Fishing for Freedom has come out to the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy to help residents there participate in the weekend, as well.
Randy Gengenbacher oversees the event, and he said the turnout at the Veterans Home this year is the largest they’ve ever had.
“In 2019, we had 33 residents come out,” Gengenbacher said. This year, “we had 40 signed up, so if they’ve all made it out, it’s the biggest we’ve had so far.”
Veterans Home director of activities Sara Colgrove said there maybe five or six that had signed up that for various reasons weren’t able to make it out Saturday.
“But then we had five or six that just came down on their own,” she added, “so I think we are right at 40 this year.”
Colgrove said this is the first real event the Veterans Home has been able to host for their residents in 18 months.
“This just means the world to them. So many of them haven’t even been able to go outside for more than a year, they couldn’t be happier.”
Precautions were still in order to protect the residents. Fishers and volunteers were grouped along the edges of the pond at IVH based on their residential unit.
“Residents that live together are fishing together,” Gengenbacher said. “If somehow we end up with a positive case, then only the residents of that section have to quarantine.”
Volunteers are also being cautions while still be there to give a hand to the men and women who call the facility home.
“We do have a pretty faithful volunteer group that’s here every year,” Gengenbacher said. “I don’t even have call a lot of them. They just know ‘hey, it’s Fishing for Freedom weekend, I know where I need to be Saturday morning.’”
Gengenbacher said any volunteer working directly with or even near the residents will have to wear a mask, and rapid COVID-19 tests were conducted on site as an added precaution.
“No one wants to wear masks any more,” he said. “I don’t want to wear a mask any more. But this is what we have to do to make sure we’re not putting these residents at risk. And everyone here understands that.”
“I’ve heard from a lot of volunteers that have said this is their most rewarding event of the weekend,” Gengenbacher said. “So often, we forget about veterans here at the homes. We get caught up with the younger veterans, who we’re here for, of course, but we do lapse and forget about the older ones.”
Colgrove said it’s been a difficult time for the residents, but there have been small steps that have started to return the Veterans Home to something resembling normal.
“A little while back, we were able to start having volunteers come back in,” she said, “like the American Legion, bringing things out that our residents need. They were so excited to see faces they haven’t seen in months come back.
“This event is another big step toward a return to norm.”
The Fishing for Freedom event runs through Sunday afternoon’s awards ceremony. Gengenbacher said the Quincy weekend is the largest Fishing for Freedom event held across the country. For him, there’s more to it than just a day on the water or a banquet dinner.
We have 22 veterans a day commit suicide,” he said. “I personally know one veteran that’s come out to this event and has told me that this gave him a reason to keep going. To see the smiles on their faces, that’s the reason I do this.”
Colgrove said getting to work with the residents at events like this are the most rewarding part of her job.
“It’s an honor for me to be a part of the Veterans Home, and to be able to help Fishing for Freedom bring this event back for our residents this year.”
She added that “several of them have told me they’ve already put next year’s date on their calendar.”