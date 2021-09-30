QUINCY — The Quincy Museum at 1601 Maine St. will host the 26th annual Folk Life Festival on Saturday.
From noon until 5 p.m. on the Museum grounds, guest will have the opportunity to experience the crafts and lifestyles of the past with vendors displaying chair caning, wood carving, and hand-made quilts and other items.
There will be a selection of old-fashioned children’s games for kids of all ages to try, including cup-and-ball and nine-pins. For more modern entertainment, there will be a bounce house, face painting, and the Quincy Police Department demonstrating their remote control car. Square dancing dogs from the Quincy Kennel Club and live reptile demonstrations will also be featured throughout the day.
The Folk Life Festival is free for all to attend. For more information on this or other programs, contact the Quincy Museum at 217-224-7669.