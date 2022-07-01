QUINCY — Roni Quinn said the Freedom Fest board is very excited to bring the event back to Quincy's riverfront for the third year in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday.
"We want to provide the community with something that will keep them here," Quinn said. "They could go to Hannibal or somewhere to celebrate, so we think it's important to have a reason to stay right here."
Quinn is the vice president of the Freedom Fest board. She said the goal isn't simply to have a successful single-year event, but to expand every year.
"We want to continue to grow," she said. "With local support, we can be bigger and better each year."
Along with the fireworks finale at dusk (9:30 p.m.) Monday night, guests can visit food stands, local businesses selling goods, and enjoy different entertainment options in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park on the riverfront, between the bridges, starting Sunday. A free concert from local act the Silver Bullets is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by country artist Wade Hayes at 8:30 p.m. On Monday, Liz Bentley will take the stage at 3 p.m., followed by a set from Trifecta at 5:30 p.m..
"This year we've added different events for everyone," Quinn said. "We collaborated with Plant Creative Wood Design for custom cornhole sets, giant Jenga, and washer toss games. We've added a watermelon eating contest for kids, and a "hot lips" chicken eating contest for adults, with Chicks on the River."
Quinn also noted there would be a dunk tank set up, giving people the chance to sink notable community members such as herself, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, and Police Chief Adam Yates.
"We want to make this a communitywide event," she said. "We'll have local businesses set up so that we can support them, and provide something fun for people to do."
This year's Freedom Fest is supported in part by an $18,000 grant from the Bring Events to Quincy — or BET on Q — that was awarded in March.
