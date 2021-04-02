HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is inviting the public to their "La Lavande" Arty Party at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher, Arty Party participants will be guided through the step by step process of painting a still-life of a lavender plan on a 12"x12" gallery-wrapped canvas. The event will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 South Main Street in Hannibal.
No experience is required to participate in this event. HAC Arty Party programs are open to anyone age 13 and over and are designed to be a fun event with other while creating a piece of art.
Limited registrations will be accepted to accommodate for social distancing requirements, with tickets priced at $25 per person. This cost includes all project supplies, the project leader, plates, cups, and napkins. Participants are welcome, but not required, to bring snacks and beverages.
For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, or visit hannibalarts.com.