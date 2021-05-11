QUINCY — Registration is now available for the Quincy Humane Society's Mutt Strut 2021 event, coming up on May 22.
Typically held in the fall, the Mutt Strut is one of the Humane Society's largest fundraisers of the year, alongside the Furball event. Both were cancelled in 2020, and with indoor events still facing capacity limits, the Humane Society is bringing their walk in the park up a few months earlier than normal.
Dubbed "Spring Bark in the Park," the 2021 event will remain a family- and pet-friendly outing held at Wavering Park in Quincy. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the one mile walk kicking off at 10:00 a.m. Following the Strut, activities at the park will include vendor booths and demonstrations by Purina Pro Plan Performance. Author Tracy Schlepphorst will be in attendance with Ripley the Wonder Dog, along with Hoagie, the Adams County courtroom dog.
Registration is available in advance at quincyhumanesociety.org under the events tab.