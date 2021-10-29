QUINCY — On the eve of All Hallows' Eve, the John Wood Community College Student Life will present their fifth annual Haunted Trails, open to the public.
From 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, the Spring Valley Trails in the southeast corner of JWCC's back parking lot will host the "Cirque du Horreur" Haunted Trails to raise money for the Student Life program.
Admission is $7 per person, and the public is invited to come and enjoy a local Halloween event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.