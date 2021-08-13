QUINCY — The traditional end of the summer season in the Gem City returned this weekend with the Knights of Columbus Barbeque, filled with food, music, games, and rides.
Friday night, the K of C property was packed to the bursting with attendees. There were lines for rides, lines for the beer and food tents, and packed tables in all around the food and drink area.
“It’s so great to get back out this year,” said Nate Albers said. “I missed this a lot last year, one last party-weekend for the summer.”
Albers was gathered with friends listening to Jukebox Reloaded playing on a stage set up near the beer tents. Saturday night, Raised on Radio would be the featured performers.
The ride midway was full of visitors of all ages, from the very young on the small roller coasters to the more seasoned veterans riding “Pharaoh’s Fury.” The sounds of laughter and screams and people having a good time mingled with the heckling of carnival barkers and music from the stage.
Lisa Devin was at her first ever K of C BBQ with her husband and five-year old daughter Sofie.
“We moved to Quincy at the end of 2019,” she said. “So we missed that year, and it didn’t happen last year, but everyone kept telling us we had to come out. And they weren’t wrong.”
The Devins were waiting in line for their turn on the dragon-decorated roller coaster intended for younger guests. Each seat was filled as it circled a few dozen feet of track with rises and falls as much as five or six feet. It’s one of the rides that makes the K of C BBQ a family affair, not just for older kids and adults.
The BBQ featuring the Big 50/50 Raffle, selling tickets Friday and Saturday with the drawing coming on Saturday night. One of Sunday’s highlights will be the baby contest at 1 p.m.
The K of C Barbeque is free to attend, with no charge to park either on-site or at Flinn Stadium with shuttle service. The party continues from 5 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the K of C grounds on South 36th Street, just south of State Street in Quincy.