KEOKUK, Iowa — The Keokuk Association for Rights and Equality (KARE) and the Keokuk Concert Association will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday in and around the Rand Park pavilion.
The celebration marks the date in history when US soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, bringing an end to one of the largest hold-outs of slavery in the U.S. The festivities also come as the U.S. Congress passed a bill this week making Juneteenth a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed that legislation into law on Thursday.
The Keokuk celebration will have activities for families and children from 1 - 5 p.m. Food vendors, games, and emergency vehicle demonstrations will all be available. There will also be face painting, drawings for gift cards to local restaurants, and children's books will be available at no cost. There will also be an African American history display for visitors.
Beginning at 5 p.m. the pavilion will host live music, including the Living Word Ministry Choir, Voices of Worship, Chuck Mitchell, Nalani Proctor, and Crystal Younger. At 7:30 p.m., The Fantasy Band: Motown and R&B will be making their second appearance in Keokuk.
The celebration is free to the public, with donations being accepted to help cover costs. In the event of rain, the celebration will be held at First Christian Church, 3476 Main St. in Keokuk.