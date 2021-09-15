CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Legacy Theater in Carthage will host award-winning Christian vocalist Sandi Patty at 7 p.m. Friday.
With a career spanning more than three decades, Patty has received five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music awards, and 40 Dove Awards. She has taken home five gold and three platinum record awards for her combined 11 million units sold.
With a primary focus on contemporary Christian Music, Patty has performed across the country, doing shows with the New York Pops, Dallas Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Boston Pops, and the Houston Symphony to name a few.
Patty and her husband, Don, currently reside in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available for this show now through the Legacy Theater box office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 217-357-9479, or online at thelegacytheater.com.