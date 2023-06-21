QUINCY — This weekend will see the return of the Midsummer Arts Faire — formerly Q-Fest — to Quincy's downtown area.
The annual celebration of various forms of art, from visual to musical to culinary, will again be focused primarily in Washington Park. Nearly 70 artists, ranging from local and regional to international, will have their work on display and for sale throughout the weekend.
"This non-profit looks to continue the mission of its founders and others that sought to bring art from the surrounding area into our community," said Jennifer Sousa of Midsummer Arts Faire.
The show will coincide with Friday night's Blues in the District concert, as well as Saturday's Farmers Market. Saturday night will feature the community street concert, taking place on the Sixth Street Promenade between Maine and Hampshire.
Entertainment throughout the weekend includes music by Noah McNally, Paul Lester, Allison Hutson & the Whatevers, an improv group performing Saturday, and a Latin dance trio on Sunday.
Saturday's street concert, in partnership with the District, will be free this year thanks to the support of Knapheide Manufacturing, celebrating their 175th anniversary. The headline performance will feature Blacktop South.
Other stops of interest include the "Art for Everyone" tent, with the support of the Quincy Art Center, allowing visitors to get hands-on with the creation of their own pieces. The Young Collectors Gallery will also return, allowing area youth to curate their own collections with pieces for sale at $20 or less.
For more information on the weekend's events, including a list of artists scheduled to be present, visit midsummerarts.com.
