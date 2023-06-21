Midsummer Arts Faire

The Midsummer Arts Faire returns to Washington Park this weekend with nearly 70 artists slated to set up shop in the square.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — This weekend will see the return of the Midsummer Arts Faire — formerly Q-Fest — to Quincy's downtown area.

The annual celebration of various forms of art, from visual to musical to culinary, will again be focused primarily in Washington Park. Nearly 70 artists, ranging from local and regional to international, will have their work on display and for sale throughout the weekend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.